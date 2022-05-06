Govt set to resolve daunting tasks in, outside Parliament

ISLAMABAD – The coalition government is contemplating to summon the National Assembly session on Monday [May 9] to start work on electoral reforms in the Parliament, resolve the pending PTI MNAs’ resignations and form parliamentary bodies to practically start the legislative business.

The newly-formed government has been facing a challenge to present a balanced federal budget as the Imran-led opposition is all set to mobilise the masses against government by demanding fresh elections. In this political chaos, the coalition government has no other option but to swiftly perform important legislative business in the Parliament and deal with the Imran Khan-led long march call outside the Parliament.

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf will start the verification process over the submitted resignation of 123 PTI MNAs, as he has so far not accepted the resignation. The Speaker, before the verification of resignations of the PTI’s MNAs, will start work on the parliamentary committee on electoral reforms. The heads of the parliamentary parties in the National Assembly, except PTI, will submit nominees by the end of this week for parliamentary committee on electoral reforms. The parliamentary opposition parties will form the parliamentary committee on electoral reforms being formed to evaluate the shortcomings of previous elections and make recommendations for electoral reforms. This parliamentary committee will also discuss possibilities of fresh polls in the country.

Formation of Parliamentary bodies, legislation, verification of PTI MNAs resignation – Challenges for govt

The main purpose of the parliamentary body is to review the legislation on Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and the right of vote to the overseas Pakistanis. Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf last week [on Friday] had written letters to all the parliamentary leaders in National Assembly to forward nominations from their respective parties for the Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms. The speaker has asked the parliamentary leaders to forward their nominations within seven days of issuance of the letter.

The speaker in his letter wrote that National Assembly, in its sitting held on 16th April, passed a motion under Rule 244 (B) of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly 2007 aimed at constituting a Parliamentary Committee to evaluate shortcomings of previous elections and to make recommendations for electoral reforms to ensure that elections are held in free, fair and transparent manner.

The letters have been sent to Imran khan (PTI), Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui (MQM-P), Asad Mehmood (MMAP), Khawaja Muhammad Asif (PML-N), Muhammad Akthar Mengal (BNP-M), Amir Haider Azam Hoti (ANP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (PPPP), Ghaus Bux Khan Maher (GDA), Nawabzada Shahzain Bughti (JWP), Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad (AMLP), Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema (PML), Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi (PTI) and Khalid Hussain Magsi (BAP).