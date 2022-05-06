News Desk

IHC conducts hearing on blasphemy case against Shahbaz Gill

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) conducted hearing on the blasphemy case registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill over the Masjid-al-Nabbawi incident.

According to details, the PTI leader Shahbaz Gill’s bail has been extended till May 9 as his car met an accident a day earlier when he was on his way to Islamabad for the hearing of this case.

The former special assistant to the prime minister said that it is on record when the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz said that PTI should be crushed.

I do not know whether I will be alive till the next hearing or not, Shahbaz Gill also said.

The Chief Justice of IHC remarked that if there is no constitution or rule of law and no respect for the institutions then there will only be chaos, even if everything is based on political rhetoric then there will be chaos in the country, Chief Justice further remarked.

The Chief Justice of IHC Athar Minallah alsom said that the political leaders play a huge role in shaping the public opinion.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah further questioned that won’t there be a different attitude when the decisions of the judiciary is in favor of the political leaders.

