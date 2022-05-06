IHC moved against appointment of Hanif Abbasi as SAPM

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former federal interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has challenged the appointment of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi as special assistant to the prime minister.

The petition while making the federation through Secretary Cabinet and Mohammad Hanif Abbasi a party stated that the anti-narcotics force had registered a case against Hanif Abbasi on July 21, 2012. Hanif Abbasi has been convicted in Ephedrine quota case.

The petitioner contended that the trial court had passed sentence on July 21, 2018 and the Lahore High Court had suspended the sentence of the trial court, while the conviction had not been withdrawn.

“The Lahore High Court only suspended the sentence of the Hanif Abbasi meaning thereby that he still carries the conviction. Therefore, for all intents and purposes, Respondent No.2, being a convict, is disqualified from holding the public office of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister,” the petition read.

The petitioner contended that Abbasi, “a person with a criminal conviction, particularly a conviction for dealing in narcotics which is an offence involving ‘moral turpitude’,” is unsuitable to hold such a position.

“By appointing a convict, the Prime Minister has not only misused his authority but also made a mockery of the rule of law and the Constitution,” petition maintained.

It should be noted that Hanif Abbasi was appointed Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on April 27, 2022.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

IHC extends protective bail of Shahbaz Gill

National

PM for measures to curb wheat smuggling, theft

National

Pakistan offers investment opportunities in technology: PM

National

Imran Khan says will give a call for long march after May 20

Islamabad

Saturday holiday will not be restored, govt issues notification

National

Magnitude 5.2 earthquake jolts parts of Balochistan

Islamabad

2021 power breakdown: NEPRA slaps Rs50 million fine on NTDC

National

Fire engulfs three houses in Neelum Valley

Karachi

Girl’s body found stuffed in bag

Islamabad

ECP conducts hearing on reference filed against 46 PTI dissident members

1 of 8,101

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More