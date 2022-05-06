News Desk

Imran Khan all set to a power show in Mianwali

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, while announcing a rally in Mianwali today, said that he is about to start a real independence movement.

According to details, the PTI chairman while issuing a special message to the people said that he will address a grand public meeting in Mianwali.

Imran Khan further said that the corrupt government was imposed on us and for this they were preparing for the long march towards Islamabad.

“Mianwali had given me a seat in the National Assembly for the first time,” he said and added you have to participate fully in it to send a message to the whole Pakistan that Mianwali stands by me.

On the other hand, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has initiated its public relations campaign as they are set to stage their power show in Fateh Jang.

The preparations are underway at the main stadium of Fateh Jang whereas the party workers staged a motorcycle rally all across the city before the main power show.

According to sources, the PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz will address the campaign along with other party members.

