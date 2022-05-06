Independent commission to probe PTI’s conspiracy claims: Govt

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has decided to constitute an inquiry commission to investigate the alleged ‘foreign conspiracy’ claimed by former prime minister Imran Khan behind his ouster from power.

“The government will constitute a commission to probe foreign conspiracy claimed by former PM Imran Khan. It will be an impartial and independent commission and its findings will be put before the masses so that they could see for themselves as to which person has hurt the interests of the country,” said Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb at a press conference here on Thursday. She said that the terms of reference (ToRs) of the inquiry commission will be finalised in the next cabinet meeting. According to her, the head of this commission would be a person of high credibility.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said this drama of allegations should come to an end. She said those who are hurling allegations of foreign conspiracy will have to face the law after the findings of the inquiry commission. Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the former Prime Minister has also given a schedule of public meetings in order to protect the corruption of his front person Farah Gogi.

On the other hand, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has rejected the inquiry commission proposed by the government for investigating the ‘foreign conspiracy’. Senior PTI leader and former information minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain while addressing a news conference here said that they would accept only such a commission which will be under the independent judiciary. The PTI leader demanded that the proceedings of such a commission should be broadcast live.

Fawad claimed that the time will come soon when this government will find itself cornered.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the PTI leaders were not lamenting a foreign conspiracy, rather they were actually mourning to save Farah Gogi — a close associate/friend of former first lady Bushra Bibi. “The economic terrorists, who laid economic mines, are mourning their incompetence and corruption,” said Marriyum, adding that the gang of conspirators looted the country for four years and conspired against the people. “The gang of thieves looted the national exchequer and the gifts of Tosha Khana for four years, and now they have launched ‘Save Farah Gogi’ movement under the title of a foreign conspiracy,” she alleged.

She said Imran Khan is trying to save Farah Gogi, whereas Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is trying to save the people of Pakistan. “Inflation in the country is all-time high because of Imran Khan’s incompetence and corruption, she said, adding that his corruption and incompetence ruined economy and gave rise to unemployment and inflation.

| Info minister warns all those behind

‘this drama will have to face the law’

| ‘Save Farah Gogi’ movement launched under title of foreign conspiracy: Marriyum | PTI says a commission only under independent judiciary to be acceptable

“During the tenure of Imran Khan, the prices of flour, sugar, ghee, medicines and fertilizers were at the highest in the history,” Marriyum lamented and added that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had given relief to the people, who had been suffering from inflation for four years, within two weeks. “Today, there are no queues of mothers, sisters and daughters purchasing 1kg of sugar outside the utility stores,” she said.

Marriyum Aurangzeb also came hard on Imran Khan for carrying out all his corruption in the name of state of Madinah, adding that he could not befool the people by harping on foreign conspiracy mantra.

Reacting to Fawad Chaurhry’s statement, Marriyum said that Imran’s corruption, loot and plunder were the cause of ruined economy, unemployment and worst inflation. During the rule of Imran Khan, the prices of flour, sugar, Ghee, medicines and fertilizer remained at the highest level in the history of the country, she maintained.

She said that today, after four years, people were getting cheap sugar, wheat flour and ghee because today cartels and mafia were not imposed on them. Marriyum Aurangzeb said the government is also determined to protect freedom of expression, which had become obscure in the last government.

The controversy surrounding the no-confidence motion against the former premier Imran Khan took a dramatic turn when the embattled PM brandished a letter at a rally in Islamabad on March 27, days before his ouster, claiming it contained evidence of a “foreign conspiracy” hatched to topple his government.