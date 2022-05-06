Labour Welfare

With the three days of Eid officially over, it is hoped that Pakistanis by and large had a peaceful Eid, one which they could celebrate with their families and loved ones. However, while a large section of the population was enjoying the time off, many employees—especially in the service industry, had to show up to work and perform their duties as normal, without any day off or special considerations.

The list of those that had to work on Eid is undoubtedly small, but the fact that it mostly contains lower-income-earning individuals is where the problem arises. If you had the chance to visit your local store or restaurant during Eid, you would have noticed that service employees—around the minimum wage mark in particular—are still working normal hours during the days of festivities. Many households also ensure that domestic help shows up on this day of festivities to help with the lavish preparations that usually follow. Thus, the vast majority of those working in Pakistan during this time were either in low-paying service jobs or employed as domestic labour.

Working on Eid is not a problem in itself, but the fact that the employee-employer relationship in Pakistan is skewed is where this imbalance comes in. In developed states, having to work on national or religious holidays at least entails some incentives in the form of a better hourly rate or other compensation. In Pakistan however, the lack of job security and the control the employer has over the employee entails that having to work on an off-day is often not a choice.

It is the state’s responsibility to ensure that private employers and firms look out for the welfare of their employees. There is an easy fix here: Pakistan does not currently have any policies in place for overtime or to assess wages based on the number and value of hours worked. This must change. Policymakers must make labour laws stringent enough to be able to provide agency to workers where currently they don’t have any—apart from the ability to change your job (if possible).

Private employers—both households and business—need to respect the freedom of workers outside the workspace; any time outside working hours is their own to use, and they employees should only work outside of regular working times if they choose to do so. There is little to no protection for labour in Pakistan in other spheres as well, however. It is time we go about changing this.