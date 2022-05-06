Mazari’s letter to UN an invitation to international establishment for intervention in country: PDM

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE – Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Thursday made it clear that blasphemy laws in the country would not be used against anyone for political purpose.

Reacting to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Shireen Mazari’s letter to the United Nations over Foreign Cipher against Imran Khan and misuse of blasphemy law, PDM spokesman Hafiz Hamdullah said that they are inviting international establishment to intervene in the country’s politics.

Hafiz Hamdullah said that PDM strongly condemned undemocratic act of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and also rejected it. He said that they were giving permission to global establishment to intervene in Pakistani politics. However he further said that the act of Punjab Governor of writing a letter to Army Chief was an invitation to the establishment to intervene in politics. The spokesman said that PDM will not let free those who broke the law and Constitution of Pakistan. He added that former Prime Minister Imran Khan didn’t condemned Madina incident, adding that PTI lawmakers supported those who were involved in the incident of Madina. It must be noted here that religious scholars including politicians condemned the incident of hooliganism in Madina.

Meanwhile, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council, Maulana Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi says nobody would be allowed to misuse blasphemy law on political grounds.

Addressing a news conference in Lahore, he reacted on the former Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari’s letter about misuse of blasphemy law, written to the United Nations special rapporteurs.

He categorically stated that the misuse of blasphemy law would not be permitted on the basis of personal and political grudges against anyone at all costs.

Maulana Tahir Ashrafi proposed her to raise the issue, if any, at the national fora like court of law, Muttahida Ulema Board and Council of Islamic Ideology keeping in view the sensitivity of the subject as an international drive against the blasphemy law is already in progress.

Lamenting Mazari’s letter, he said it would help provide a platform to the international conspirators for launching propaganda in a bid to weaken the existing law.

The Chairman expressed hope that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership and Shireen Mazari would withdraw their letter as it is against the national interest.

He said instead of seeking national institutions assistance, Mazari had launched an international drive against the blasphemy law which is not acceptable in any way.

Maulana Tahir Ashrafi assured the national and international stakeholders that neither the misuse of blasphemy law occurred in the last two years, nor it would happen in the future and the cases pertaining to blasphemy law would be treated on merit.