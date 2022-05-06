Military training colleges

I have read in a number of historical books how Western countries like USA, UK, Israel, Russia etc. try to convert the military officers of nations that send them for training, into spies or entrap them with women to turn them into spies.

It seems that the various specialized Army training centers for officers in USA are the favourite spot to recruit spies.

Although Pakistan has many examples of good people lost to such manipulation, I would like to quote the example of Israel convincing an Iraqi fighter jet pilot called Munir Redfa into defecting to Israel in Iraq air force Mig-21 in 1966. He was convinced during his officer training in USA, while many other were also contacted before him.

SHAHRYAR KHAN BASEER P.ENGR.,

Peshawar.

 

