Nation remains forever indebted to martyrs, their families: COAS

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Begum COAS visited families of Captain Muhammad Kashif Shaheed and Captain Muhammad Saad Bin Amin Shaheed on Eid Day (Tuesday).

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) COAS paid rich tribute to the Shuhada and their families for their ultimate sacrifice in the service of motherland. COAS said that remembering our heroes is a source of inspiration both for Pakistan Army and the nation. The nation remains forever indebted to these valiant sons and their courageous families. The Shuhada families thanked COAS for being with them on Eid Day.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa Tuesday offered Eid ul Fitr prayers with troops at the Line of Control (LoC). In a statement, the ISPR said that the army chief spent the day with troops at Dungi, Kotli along the LoC.

“Special prayers were made for the security, peace, and stability of Pakistan,” the ISPR said, describing the army chief’s visit. The COAS also shared Eid festivities with officers and men. Gen Bajwa paid tribute to all martyrs and their families for their contributions to peaceful Pakistan. Earlier, on arrival, Corps Commander Rawalpindi Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza received the army chief.