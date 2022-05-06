New SBP Governor

Earlier this week, after much speculation over the decision the government would take, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail announced on Wednesday that the three-year term of Dr Reza Baqir as the governor of SBP has come to an end. This of course rules out any possibility of an extension, which was being predicted by some analysts.

It is encouraging to note that the transition is being handled rather smoothly as the senior most Deputy Governor, Dr Murtaza Syed, will be taking over. Not only is Dr Syed an exceptionally accomplished economist with rich experience of working with the IMF, but it is also indicative of how well the institution is functioning for there to be such a seamless internal transition.

Another positive aspect of this whole chapter is the manner in which the new government has refrained from politicising this matter, and how it has sincerely acknowledged the significant achievements under Dr Baqir’s tenure. This is an important precedent to set, especially considering the dismal state of the political culture in the country. A lot of important work was accomplished under the previous governor, especially in the digital sphere. Initiatives such as Covid relief packages, the Roshan Digital Account, Raast, and other efforts to increase financial inclusion of women should be commended and be built upon going forward.

At the same time, there were a few missteps as well that need to be pointed out because of how consequential they could be. Specifically, the decision to implement a blanket ban on cryptocurrency, instead of coming up with a framework to regulate digital currencies was a surprising and disappointing decision. In addition to the decision itself, the process through which the decision was reached also indicated that the authorities are often out of touch and out of their depth when it comes to novel ideas in the changing global economy.

There have also been some murmurs about how a short-term extension for Dr Baqir would have been a good idea to ensure continuity amidst the ongoing economic crisis. Some have pointed out however, that there was a legal angle to the decision as well where the SBP Act 1956 does not provide room for any term extension shorter than five years. Considering these factors along with the fact that we consistently need new and fresh ideas, perhaps sticking to the three-year term is the most ideal option barring any exceptional circumstances. In a country of 220 million people, it is imperative to keep finding new talent to try and improve on systems built by those that have completed successful spells as heads of key institutions.