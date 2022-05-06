Pak baseball team preparations for SAG, AG begin next week

LAHORE – Pakistan baseball team will set up a training camp for the South Asian Games and Asian Games in Ajwa City Gujranwala next week.

According to Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) President Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, the training camp will be supervised by Ajwa City CEO Muhammad Tanveer while American Coach Mr. Randall Arms, who is arriving in Pakistan on April 7, will provide coaching along with the training staff of the PFB including Head Coach Musaddiq Hanif and Coach Tariq Nadeem.

The PFB Chief said that his timely decision to set up camp is being appreciated in baseball and sports circles. “In these championships, our competitions will be with the top teams of the world and we know that it will be a difficult situation. We want Pakistan team to give its best against the best in the business and try to earn good name for the country in mega events.”

He added that the PFB had earlier in February requested the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) to set up camp in Islamabad and was reminded last month when no response was received. In this regard, DG Pakistan Sports Board Col (R) Asif Zaman assured to start the camp soon. “Because our competition is with the world’s top three ranked teams i.e. Japan, Taiwan and Korea, who have the world’s best baseball facilities.

“These three countries have thousands of baseball stadiums as well as they have all-out support of government, public and corporate sector. Japan is the World No. 1 team as well as the Olympic champions while Korea started their preparations by launching the first baseball league after Covid19. So, these nations have bright chances of excelling in the mega events,” he asserted.

“We know that we are a developing country but we have immense potential and talent that is why the PFB wants Pakistan team to be able to compete with these teams. Therefore, keeping in mind ‘don’t be late more’, I have signed an agreement with the American coach and has decided to set up a camp in Gujranwala on my own. The camp will be shifted to Islamabad when the PSB gives the green signal to start it officially as per the PFB’s demand,” Syed Fakhar said.

It may be recalled that Pakistan is at No. 5 in the Asian rankings and 31st in the world rankings while they had also claimed gold or silver medalists in the West Asian Championships. “There should be 1-1 baseball stadiums in the provincial capitals and at least 1-1 baseball grounds in their major divisions in Pakistan, which should be regularly sponsored at the government level under the supervision of the PFB so that we improve our game, skills and especially the international rankings,” he added.

“Apart from the government, various sponsors and civil society and sports personalities should also pay attention to the game of baseball keeping in view the past performance and rank of Pakistan so that the mission of late Syed Khawar Shah, the founder of this game in Pakistan, may be further achieved and to keep moving forward,” Syed Fakhar concluded.