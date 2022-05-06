News Desk

Pakistan reports 30 COVID-19 cases, no death in 24 hours

Pakistan has reported no death in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has risen to 1,528,654. The nationwide tally of fatalities stands at 30,372 on Friday.

According to the latest figures by the National Institute of Health (NIH), at least 30 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 across the country in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan has conducted 5,305 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 30 persons were tested positive for the disease. The COVID Positivity Ratio was recorded at 0.56 percent.

