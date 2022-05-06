People throng parks, recreational places on third Eid day

LAHORE – A large number of citizens thronged the public parks and other recreational places in the provincial capital on Thursday to celebrate the third day of Eid with traditional festivity. Thousands of people visited the Lahore Zoo, Bagh-e Jinnah, Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park, Model Town Linear Park, Minar-e-Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif Park, Race course Pak, Shalamar Garden, Lahore Museum and Greater Iqbal Park, despite the hot weather. The Lahore Zoo remained the most popular destination, where people were unable to find a place to even park a motorcycle. Both entrances of Lahore Zoo (one at The Mall and second at Lawrence Road) were packed with traffic. Cinemas and kids play lands having electronic swings, video games and other joy rides were also jam packed. Ice cream parlors, fast food restaurants, coffee shops and other eating spots also witnessed an extraordinary rush of people on the last day of Eid holidays. Many people invited their families and friends to their homes for parties in which traditional Lahori dishes and sweets, including Kheer, Siwainyan, Kebabs, BBQ, mutton chops, Tikka Boti, Malai Boti, Biryani, Pulao, Quorma, etc. were served. It is pertinent to mention here that special security arrangements were made outside the parks for the safety of visitors.