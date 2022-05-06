Staff Reporter

PM extends Eid greetings to Saudi leadership

LAHORE – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday extended Eid greetings to Saudi King Salman and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman. On his twitter handle, the prime minister also expressed his gratitude to the Saudi Crown for the warm welcome and hospitality accorded to him and his delegation during a three-day official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Pakistan and KSA had entered into a new era of deeper engagement and cooperation, he further posted. “I wish to thank HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the warm welcome & gracious hospitality during my visit.’’

 

Pakistan & Saudi Arabia have entered into a new era of deeper engagement & cooperation. Eid Mubarak to His Majesty King Salman, HRH the Crown Prince & people of KSA,” the prime minister said in a tweet.

In a related tweet, the prime minister said that he would be receiving a high-powered economic team from the United Arab Emirates. The team was visiting Pakistan as a follow up to his meeting with Crown Prince Mohammad bin Zayed during his visit to the UAE.

“I look forward to engaging with the high-powered economic team of the UAE today. This visit is a follow-up to my meeting with HH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed in which we resolved to comprehensively upgrade bilateral economic, trade & investment cooperation,” the prime minister posted.

 

