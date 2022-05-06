PML-N unveils schedule of Maryam Nawaz’s public rallies

LAHORE – The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Thursday unveiled the schedule of public gatherings to be addressing by party vice-president Maryam Nawaz.

According to the schedule, the first public engage-ment to be addressed by PML-N Vice President Mar-yam Nawaz will be held in Attock on May 6 Friday (today). She will then move on to Okara, where she will ad-dress the party workers at Football Ground on May 8.

On May 15, Maryam Nawaz will address a public ral-ly in Kotla. A few days before Eidul Fitr, Maraym Nawaz had launched a public campaign from Lahore when she visited different parts of the city and met and ad-dressed party workers. With the approval of party supremo Nawaz Sharif, the PML-N had then decided to hold public meetings after Eidul Fitr that will be addressed by Maryam Nawaz.