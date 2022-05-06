Police arrest 13 anti-social elements

ISLAMABAD- Police have arrested 13 outlaws including thieves and snatchers involved in numerous criminal activities from different areas of the city and recovered looted cash, valuables and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said on Thursday. According to details, as per directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas, Bani Gala Police headed by SHO Bani Gala Rasheed Ahmed arrested four accused involved in numerous criminal activities and recovered looted cash and items worth Rs750,000 from their possession. The accused were identified as Muhammad Umar, Tanzeel Ahmed, Raees Khan and Aneel. Likewise, PS Sabzi Mandi team headed by SHO Sabzi Mandi Ishtiaq Hussain Shah along with other officials arrested four thieves. The accused were identified as Muhammad Tanveer, Alam Zeb, Shah Ali and Arif. Police also recovered 14 batteries from their possession. The accused were involved in stealing car batteries standing outside houses. Similarly, Koral Police headed by SHO Koral Azeem Minhas arrested three accused involved in criminal activities. The accused were identified as Mohsin Ali, Kamran and Abdul Wahab. Police recovered a stolen bike, clothes worth Rs200,000 and one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from their possession.

Furthermore, Golra Police headed by SHO Golra Nadeem Tahir arrested two accused namely Hassan Raza and Muhammad Ramzan during snap checking. One 30 bore pistol and a dagger were recovered from their possession.

The accused were shifted to the police station where they confessed their involvement in looting ladies at gunpoint during preliminary interrogation. Different cases have been registered against the accused, and further investigation is underway.