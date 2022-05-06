MATEEN HAIDER

President sitting on PM summary for Punjab governor’s removal

ISLAMABAD – Despite passage of five days, President Arif Alvi has not yet issued any orders for the removal of Punjab governor, on the summary sent by Prime MInister Shehbaz Sharif to the presidency. The PM had sent a second summary to the President for the removal of the Punjab governor. The first summary, sent to the president two weeks back, got no attention from the president, rather he sent it to the Law Ministry for further deliberations. Since then there is no response from the ministry as well. In a series of tweets yesterday, Punjab Governor Umer Sarfraz Cheema was once again highly critical of the actions which took place against him. In a tweet, he claimed that if Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa provided him with one army subedar and four jawans, he would arrest recently sworn in Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, who, he said, is “illegal, unconstitutional and counterfeit” and throw him in jail. There was no reaction to his statement from the government.

 

 

