RWMC completes Eid cleanliness drive

RAWALPINDI – Rawalpindi Waste Management Company has completed the cleanliness drive devised for Eid-ul-Fitr holidays. According to RWMC spokesman, a comprehensive cleanliness plan was chalked out to keep the city clean while sanitary workers were deployed in three shifts at all public places and performed their duties diligently despite holidays. He said that lime powder was also ensured at Eidgahs, mosques, and graveyards on Eid day while all waste was lifted from the city areas before Eid prayer. He said the cleanliness of bazaars and commercial areas was also safeguarded on Chand Raat and Eid days. Manager Operation Muhammad Husnain, along with RWMC officials, visited several city areas to check the performance of the sanitary teams, he informed. The citizens have also appreciated the performance of the department, he added.

