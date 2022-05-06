News Desk

Sindh Govt decides to start operations against water mafia

Sindh government has decided to start operations against the water mafia and theft.

According to details, it was decided in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister (CM) Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah to review the matters of Karachi Water and Sewerage Board at Chief Minister’s House in Karachi.

Speaking on the occasion, provincial Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah directed the concerned authorities to improve the administrative affairs of the department.

He further directed that work on all water and sewerage ongoing schemes should be accelerated and also designed a detailed distribution plan of the water.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Fire engulfs three houses in Neelum Valley

Karachi

Girl’s body found stuffed in bag

Islamabad

ECP conducts hearing on reference filed against 46 PTI dissident members

National

Imran Khan all set to a power show in Mianwali

Islamabad

Punjab governor to meet President Alvi today

Lahore

Aleem Khan challenges Imran Khan to a dialogue on live television

Islamabad

Crackdown against elements maligning people through immoral videos: Rana Sanaullah

Islamabad

IHC conducts hearing on blasphemy case against Shahbaz Gill

National

Police arrest man who hit Shahbaz Gill’s vehicle

Islamabad

Sheikh Rasheed seeks pre-arrest bail from LHC

1 of 8,149

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More