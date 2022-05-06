Pakistan has been in the midst of a water crisis for years, and the impact of the issue is starting to show, especially in areas in Sindh. According to Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro, the province is facing an acute shortage of water that has reached 42 percent.

The disastrous consequences of water shortage in an agriculture-dependent country like Pakistan cannot be understated. Water shortage means pressure on food security, especially on growing crops like wheat and cotton, which account for seventy percent of the country’s foreign exchange. Sindh also bears the brunt of heatwaves and harsh climate change. Food shortage, heatwaves and a poor economy are bound to follow if this water crisis is not tackled.

The situation is complicated. A lot of the issues with water shortage can be accounted not just to climate change but poor systematic distribution of resources. It is the Sindh Irrigation Minister’s grievance that the Indus River System Authority (Irsa) is depriving the province of its allocated share of water by giving reasons of overall water scarcity in the system. Irsa, In turn, points out, the national shortage of water, and justifies that it has had to halve supplies to both Punjab and Sindh to pass on the shortage.

The problems however, are not just attributed to the lack of implementation of the Interprovincial Water Apportionment Accord (WAA) of 1991, but are more systematic in nature. The issues have stemmed from the interpretation of the and its operational plan, or rather lack of one. Rather, water distribution and the changing of the Indus Water Tributaries is an issue that dates back to partition, with a lot of the intra-provincial conflicts arising from it being unresolved.

It is unfortunate that those disputes remain unresolved and every year, Irsa’s distribution becomes a contention. More transparency in water disbursal mechanisms is a must. Having more digital and efficient methodologies to estimate the need for water for the provinces would make it easier to get provincial approval for the sharing of water, and the data collected through such scientific methods can be used to perfect the system.