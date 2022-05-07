APP

15 buses, wagon impounded on overcharging

MULTAN  –  District administration impounded 15 buses and wagons in the city on charge of overcharging commuters during Eid days in Multan city, officials said on Friday.

Secretary RTA Rana Mohsin led a team that checked transport vehicles in the city during Eid days and impounded buses and wagon after they found that the passengers were being charged more than fixed fare.

The official also imposed overall Rs 100,000 fine on transport companies and a canteen of the general bus stand. Deputy commissioner Amir Kareem Khan said, he has ordered officials to continue to check violations of transporters.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Country most likely to face wheat shortage, PM told

Islamabad

Cheema meets Alvi

National

PML-N, PTI show power as political temperature climbs up

Islamabad

Punjab governor to be removed after six days, says Rana Sana

National

Rescue 1122 handled 434 emergencies during Eid days

Lahore

Aleem Khan throws open debate challenge to PTI chief Imran Khan

Lahore

Parvez Elahi claims Punjab governor not doing anything unconstitutional

Lahore

CM Hamza says public service PML-N govt’s main focus

Lahore

LHC disposes of IGP’s plea against show cause

Lahore

Rescue 1122 responds to 21,974 emergencies during Eid holidays

1 of 8,690

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More