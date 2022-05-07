15 buses, wagon impounded on overcharging

MULTAN – District administration impounded 15 buses and wagons in the city on charge of overcharging commuters during Eid days in Multan city, officials said on Friday.

Secretary RTA Rana Mohsin led a team that checked transport vehicles in the city during Eid days and impounded buses and wagon after they found that the passengers were being charged more than fixed fare.

The official also imposed overall Rs 100,000 fine on transport companies and a canteen of the general bus stand. Deputy commissioner Amir Kareem Khan said, he has ordered officials to continue to check violations of transporters.