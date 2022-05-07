Baqar RazaNews Desk

Aamir Liaquat’s third wife Dania files for divorce, demands ‘Haq Mehar’

Syeda Dania Shah, third wife of former Pakistan Tehreek- e-Insaaf (PTI) Leader Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain, filed for divorce from her husband and demanded for Haq Mehar in her suit.

As per details, the Court has issued notice to the politician and has also summoned him on June 7.

In her stance for divorce, Dania accused Liaquat of being an Ice addict. She further claimed that the politician is very fond of luxurious habits and also he used to torture her daily. She has requested the Court for annulment of their marriage, and plead to be given 11 crores, a house and jewelry as Haq Mehar.

According to her stance, her husband had kept her captive in a small room. Daina said that Aamir Liaquat used to beat her every day after excessive use of drugs. She further added that he is threating me and my parents of serious consequences.

The plaintiff has requested the Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz to help them as they need protection from him.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

PPP announces to hold rally in Karachi on May 15

Lahore

PML-N’s Baligh Ur Rehman picked for Punjab Governor slot

Lahore

Chairman WAPDA resigns citing ‘personal reasons’

Lahore

Punjab power sharing: PPP withdraws demand of Punjab governorship

Islamabad

True face of PML-N exposed: Sheikh Rashid

Islamabad

PM Shehbaz, Finance Minister discuss measures for relief to people

Islamabad

Miftah for measures to immediately reduce load-shedding

Karachi

Father pleads SHC to issue order for recovery of Dua Zehra

Islamabad

Water level at Indus River drops to alarming level

Islamabad

First consignment of relief goods for flood affected people reaches Afghanistan

1 of 8,157

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More