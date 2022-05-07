Aamir Liaquat’s third wife Dania files for divorce, demands ‘Haq Mehar’

Syeda Dania Shah, third wife of former Pakistan Tehreek- e-Insaaf (PTI) Leader Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain, filed for divorce from her husband and demanded for Haq Mehar in her suit.

As per details, the Court has issued notice to the politician and has also summoned him on June 7.

In her stance for divorce, Dania accused Liaquat of being an Ice addict. She further claimed that the politician is very fond of luxurious habits and also he used to torture her daily. She has requested the Court for annulment of their marriage, and plead to be given 11 crores, a house and jewelry as Haq Mehar.

According to her stance, her husband had kept her captive in a small room. Daina said that Aamir Liaquat used to beat her every day after excessive use of drugs. She further added that he is threating me and my parents of serious consequences.

The plaintiff has requested the Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz to help them as they need protection from him.