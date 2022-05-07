News Desk

Ashtar Ausaf appointed Attorney General of Pakistan

The government on Saturday appointed Ashtar Ausaf as the new Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP).

Ashtar Ausaf Ali is a senior Advocate of the Supreme Court. He has served as Attorney-General for Pakistan and Chairman of the Pakistan Bar Council from 2016 to 2018, and as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Law and Justice with the charge of Minister of State from 2015 to 2016.

He has previously served twice as the Advocate General of Punjab, from 1998 to 1999 and 2012 to 2013, and as Prosecutor General of the province from 2011 to 2012. He has also served as Advisor to the Prime Minister on Human Rights in 1999.

He was awarded the Sitara-e-Imtiaz for public service in 2018.

