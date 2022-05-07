News Desk

Chairman WAPDA resigns citing ‘personal reasons’

The chairman of the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), Lieutenant General (Retd) Muzammil Hussain, on Saturday resigned from his post.

The chairman, in his resignation to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has cited “personal reasons” for the sudden decision.

Mr Hussain had been appointed to the post on Aug 24, 2016 by the then prime minister Nawaz Sharif and later in August 2021, the Ministry of Water Resources appointed him for second consecutive term of five years.

