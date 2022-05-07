CM Hamza says public service PML-N govt’s main focus

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has asserted that politics of revenge would never be done by the current government. In a statement issued on Friday, the CM regretted that those who bragged about giving 10 million jobs misled the youth. “Those who promised to give five million houses did not give a single house to the poor,” he added and regretted that the architects of new Pakistan gave nothing to the people except inflation. “Fake rulers made life difficult for the poor in the new Pakistan,” he commented. “We will not make any false promises as public welfare is our focus. This government will solve the problems and difficulties of the people,” he further said.

CM CONDOLES LOSS OF LIVES

IN ROAD ACCIDENT

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident near Tibba Sultanpur area of Vehari and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs. He directed the administration to provide the best medical facilities to the injured, adding that legal action be taken against the driver responsible for the accident.