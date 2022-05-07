CM takes notice of MPA’s father murdered at home

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has taken strict notice of the murder of the father of PML-N MPA Naveed Ali Arain and sought a report from IG Police. The CM has directed to immediately bring the accused to task and termed it a test case for the police. “The requirements of justice will be fulfilled and those involved in this crime will not escape punishment,” he added and expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the murder of father of Naveed Ali Arain.