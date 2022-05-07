Our Staff Reporter

Fire destroys ancient giant tree in Lakki

LAKKI MARWAT    –   Fire destroyed an old tree in Bachkan Ahmadzai village of Lakki Marwat on Friday.

Villagers and rescue officials said that the tree was centuries old with a huge trunk. A villager said that children used to play under this ancient Berri tree.

“It was a symbol of unity as elders and villagers used to sit under its shadow to discuss their problems and socialise,” he maintained.

He said that the large trunk had several holes and it suddenly caught fire. Fire fighters of Rescue 1122 were also called to help extinguish the fire.

A rescue official said that the fire fighters used 6000 litres of water to extinguish the fire within half an hour.

