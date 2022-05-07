First consignment of relief goods for flood affected people reaches Afghanistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan will make every possible effort for the assistance of flood affected people of Afghanistan.

He made these remarks as the first consignment of relief goods for the flood affected people from Pakistan has reached Afghanistan through a special PAF aircraft.

The relief goods include one hundred tents, two ton flour, one ton rice and four hundred and fifty kilogram sugar.

The second consignment of relief goods will be dispatched on Monday.