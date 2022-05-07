News Desk

First consignment of relief goods for flood affected people reaches Afghanistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan will make every possible effort for the assistance of flood affected people of Afghanistan.

He made these remarks as the first consignment of relief goods for the flood affected people from Pakistan has reached Afghanistan through a special PAF aircraft.

The relief goods include one hundred tents, two ton flour, one ton rice and four hundred and fifty kilogram sugar.

The second consignment of relief goods will be dispatched on Monday.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Indian troops martyr three youth in IIOJK

Islamabad

Ashtar Ausaf appointed Attorney General of Pakistan

Islamabad

Interior Minister asks Imran Khan to respects leaders of other parties

National

US, Pakistan committed to strengthen relationship: Blinken

Islamabad

Pakistan reports 36 COVID-19 cases, no death in 24 hours

Lahore

Imran Khan’s protest call will prove to be a game changer: Pervez Elahi

National

Announcement to send reference against LHC judge condemned

Karachi

Two killed, two injured as car overturns in Karachi

Karachi

Pakistan was globally isolated due to poor foreign policy of PTI government

Islamabad

Country most likely to face wheat shortage, PM told

1 of 9,602

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More