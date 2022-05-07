MERAJ ALAM

GB govt sets up foreigners’ security cell

Gilgit    –   The Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) government has established foreigners’ security cell in the Home Department on Friday.

According to a  press note,  issued by GB’s  Information department ,all district level  foreign security cells l will be headed by deputy commissioner’s and superintendent of police.

All foreigners will inform about their arrival to the desk concerned.

The GB government chalked out fresh standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the security of foreign visitors and Chinese nationals, working for Diamer Basha dam project.

The district foreign security cell will sensitise them about their responsibility and provide them written instructions in English and China languages regarding security.

