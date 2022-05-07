News Desk

Indian troops martyr three youth in IIOJK

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiri youth in Islamabad district.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the occupation forces martyred the youth during a joint cordon and search operation in Pahalgam area of the district.

Meanwhile, Indian troops during cordon and search operations arrested two youth from Baramulla and another youth Mohammad Ishfaq in Kokernag area of Islamabad district.

