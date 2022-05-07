News Desk

Interior Minister asks Imran Khan to respects leaders of other parties

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Saturday asked former prime minister Imran Khan to respect leadership of other political parties.

Talking to media persons, Interior Minister said that if his predecessor Sheikh Rashid does not retracts his statement about PTI long march taking a bloody turn, he will not be allowed to even leave his house.

Talking a jibe at Sheikh Rashid, the PML-N leader also said that on the one hand, former interior ministers says that he is not afraid of jail but on the other hand, he is rushing to get bail from court.

The minister further said that former government members should set themselves on fire instead of urging poor people to burn themselves.

Talking about Masjid-e-Nabwi incident, Rana Sanaullah said that government does not want to file cases against PTI leaders but there is pressure from religious community over the incident.

