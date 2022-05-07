KP govt finalises preparations for traditional games

peshawar – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Directorate of Sports will arrange traditional sports games across the province and all the preparations in this regard almost completed and final dates of these games will soon be announced.

KP Sports Directorate ‘s Director Operation, Aziz Ullah Jan said that traditional games including Kabaddi, Mukha, Volleyball and other famous local games would be arranged at divisional level in Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan, Hazara, Bannu and Swat in inter-district level competitions.

He said that provincial games would be arranged in provincial capital Peshawar at the end of inter district traditional games, adding that the purpose of arranging traditional games is to maintain the continuation of arranging sports activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and to provide more opportunities for the players. He further said that there are a lot of famous traditional games which are played at local level in which young as well as aged players also take part.