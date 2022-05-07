Our Staff Reporter

KP govt finalises preparations for traditional games

peshawar   –   Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Directorate of Sports will arrange traditional sports games across the province and all the preparations in this regard almost completed and final dates of these games will soon be announced.

KP  Sports Directorate ‘s Director Operation, Aziz Ullah Jan  said that traditional games including Kabaddi, Mukha, Volleyball and other famous  local  games would be arranged at divisional level in Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan, Hazara, Bannu and Swat in inter-district level competitions.

He said that provincial games would be arranged in provincial capital Peshawar at the end of inter district traditional games, adding that the purpose of arranging traditional games is to maintain the continuation of arranging sports activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and to provide more opportunities for the players. He further said that there are a lot of famous traditional games which are played at local level in which young as well as aged players also take part.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Govt to ensure foolproof security for Chinese: Ahsan

National

GB govt sets up foreigners’ security cell

National

Neurosurgery unit opens at DHQ hospital DIK

National

Fire destroys ancient giant tree in Lakki

National

Man shot dead over land dispute in Naurang

National

Outlaw killed in encounter

National

Over 0.6m tourists visit KP’s scenic locations on Eid days

Islamabad

Govt decides not to restore Saturday holiday in public offices

Islamabad

Pakistan’s Covid death count is verifiable: Health ministry

Karachi

CM Murad orders ruthless operation against water theft

1 of 9,039

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More