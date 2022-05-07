Our Staff Reporter

Man shot dead over land dispute in Naurang

lakki marwat   –   A man was killed over a land dispute in Naurang town of Lakki Marwat, police said on Friday.

Police said that Ziaur Rehman and his brother Hanifur Rehman were attacked by their rivals when they were busy in shopping.

They said that Hanif was seriously wounded in firing and was taken to local hospital, where he succumbed to his bullet injuries.

Zia who remained unhurt in the attack told   police that the accused  Hamayun and Darvesh came on a motorcycle and opened fire at them. He said that the attackers escaped from the scene after firing.

Police claimed to have arrested accused Darvesh two hours after the murder incident and registered a case against him and his fleeing accomplice.

