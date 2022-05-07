Our Staff Reporter

Neurosurgery unit opens at DHQ hospital DIK

PESHAWAR    –   KP Chief Minister’s Focal Person on Covid-19, Dr Asyia Asad on Saturday inaugurated neurosurgery unit, constructed at a cost of Rs 90 million in District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital Dera Ismail Khan.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Faisal Amin Gandapur and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly, Ali Amin Gandapur was also present at the inauguration ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Asyia said that DHQ hospital Dera Ismail Khan had a 34 bed trauma centre with a daily admission of more than 300 patients, and the extension of trauma was urgently needed to save precious lives. She hailed the efforts of the KP government for establishing the neurosurgery unit in DHQ hospital.

She further said that Dera Ismail Khan is the second largest district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with vast catchment areas including merged districts having no neurosurgery unit, and patients with head injuries were to be referred to either Multan or Peshawar, resulting in deaths of most patients.

She said that now patients could be treated locally which would certainly lower the mortality rate.

Provincial Minister Faisal Amin also spoke on the occasion and lauded the efforts of Dr Asyia Asad for establishing neurosurgery unit at DHQ hospital, D I Khan.

