Outlaw killed in encounter

LAKKI MARWAT – An outlaw was killed in a shootout with police in Shah Hasankhel area of Lakki Marwat, claimed police on Friday.

An official of police said that a police party conducted search mission in mountainous area when it learnt about the presence of a gang of proclaimed offenders there.

He said that local police authorities had credible information about the presence of wanted men including Liaqat, Hidayatullah, Akhto Jan, Noor Muhammad, Saddam and their accomplices in the area.

The official said that the gang of criminals opened indiscriminate firing and also hurled two hand grenades at police personnel.

He said that intense cross firing continued for an hour. He said that later, the police personnel found the body of a proclaimed offender Liaqat during the search of the area. Other members of the gang had disappeared in the mountainous terrain, he added, saying that police seized a hand grenade, an assault rifle and bullets from the place and shifted the body of PO to hospital.