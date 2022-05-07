Over 0.6m tourists visit KP’s scenic locations on Eid days

peshawar – More than 0.6 million tourists thronged seven tourist locations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province during the last days since Eidul Fitr, officials said on Friday.

Speaking to the Nation, Tourism Department’s Director KITE project , Tauseef Khalid said that tourists visiting various locations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa may contact the tourist facilitation hub at the 24/7 helpline number 1422 to obtain information on tourism or to avoid any untoward situation during their travel.

He also asked the tourists to visit the social media pages of the tourism department and KITE project for necessary information and instructions before embarking on a journey towards the tourist locations of the province.

“Our message to tourists is that they should respect the local culture of the areas they visit and take care of cleanliness and properly disposing of garbage at marked points,” he added.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the KITE project said that more than 603,000 tourists had visited the tourist locations during the last five days, adding that all necessary arrangements had been made to facilitate tourists.

According to the data provided by the KITE project, 142 tourists had made phone calls to the tourist facilitation hub regarding generation information on tourism, 92 callers inquired about various routes, 36 callers lodged complaints about overcharging by hotels in various areas and other problems, 20 callers asked about government rest houses while nine tourists called the authorities to seek the district government’s help regarding blocked roads.

The data chart also shows that Lower Chitral was the district which attracted the maximum numbers of foreign tourists as the area hosts the famous Kalasha community. Besides Lower Chitral, other areas that attracted tourists included Upper Dir, Upper Chitral, Kalam valley and Malam Jabba in Swat district, Galiyat region as well as Kaghan and Naran valleys in Hazara division.