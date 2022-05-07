News Desk

Pakistan reports 36 COVID-19 cases, no death in 24 hours

Pakistan has reported no death in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has risen to 1,528,690. The nationwide tally of fatalities stands at 30,372 on Saturday.

According to the latest figures by the National Institute of Health (NIH), at least 36 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 across the country in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan has conducted 7,750 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 36 persons were tested positive for the disease. The COVID Positivity Ratio was recorded at 0.46 percent.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

First consignment of relief goods for flood affected people reaches Afghanistan

Islamabad

Indian troops martyr three youth in IIOJK

Islamabad

Ashtar Ausaf appointed Attorney General of Pakistan

Islamabad

Interior Minister asks Imran Khan to respects leaders of other parties

National

US, Pakistan committed to strengthen relationship: Blinken

Lahore

Imran Khan’s protest call will prove to be a game changer: Pervez Elahi

National

Announcement to send reference against LHC judge condemned

Karachi

Two killed, two injured as car overturns in Karachi

Karachi

Pakistan was globally isolated due to poor foreign policy of PTI government

Islamabad

Country most likely to face wheat shortage, PM told

1 of 9,602

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More