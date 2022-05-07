News Desk

Pakistan was globally isolated due to poor foreign policy of PTI government

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, while talking to reporters on the occasion of “Eid Milan” party given to the people of the constituency at his native village Wahur, said that Pakistan s foreign policy will be for the betterment of the country.

He said that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will formulate foreign policy in the interest of the country with his political insight, and under this policy every effort will be made to establish good relations with all countries of the world.

Murad Ali Shah said that Pakistan was globally isolated due to poor foreign policy of the previous government. He said that the PTI government spoiled relations with US by declaring it as conspirator which is beyond comprehension.

He said that under the previous government, Pakistan was cut off from the rest of the world and China had stopped working on the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

Murad Ali Shah said that the previous government neither worked itself nor it had allowed us to work for the betterment of the general public.

Murad Ali Shah said that local body elections have been delayed due to changes in the law but now we would contest local body elections despite the summer season.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

Imran Khan’s protest call will prove to be a game changer: Pervez Elahi

National

Announcement to send reference against LHC judge condemned

Karachi

Two killed, two injured as car overturns in Karachi

Islamabad

Country most likely to face wheat shortage, PM told

Islamabad

Cheema meets Alvi

National

PML-N, PTI show power as political temperature climbs up

Islamabad

Punjab governor to be removed after six days, says Rana Sana

Multan

15 buses, wagon impounded on overcharging

National

Rescue 1122 handled 434 emergencies during Eid days

Lahore

Aleem Khan throws open debate challenge to PTI chief Imran Khan

1 of 8,156

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More