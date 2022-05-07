Parvez Elahi claims Punjab governor not doing anything unconstitutional

LAHORE – Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his residence here on Friday and the two leaders discussed current political situation and the obstacles in the way of the local bodies’ elections. Parvez Elahi said that Punjab Governor Omar Safraz Cheema was not doing anything unconstitutional by challenging the unconstitutional government. “He has the full support of the people and our party. The PML-N cannot withstand the pressure of the people. The anger of the people against the PML-N is increasing day by day,” he observed. The Punjab Assembly speaker said that the Local Government Ordinance was coming to an end on June 10. “We want all the obstacles to be removed before the ordinance expires. The PML-N members have been invited to attend a meeting of the standing committee of the Punjab Assembly, but they are not coming,” he maintained. Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed said that those who had been making hue and cry about the elections were then running away from the electoral process. “The PML-N is the biggest obstacle in the way of general elections including local bodies’ elections. In fact, the PML-N does not want to hold local bodies’ elections,” he observed.