Petition against IHC’s judgment regarding PECA Act stands withdrawn: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb says Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has taken strict notice of the filing of a petition in the Supreme Court against the Islamabad High Court Judgment regarding the PECA Act to seek restoration of section 20 of the Act.

In a tweet on Saturday, she said that this petition stands withdrawn immediately, as it is squarely against the government’s stated policy and the principle of standing for and ensuring freedom of expression.