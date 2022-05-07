PML-N’s Baligh Ur Rehman picked for Punjab Governor slot

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Baligh Ur Rehman has been picked for Punjab Governor slot.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has sent a summary to President seeking appointment of Baligh Ur Rehman as Governor Punjab.

Baligh Ur Rehman has also served as Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training in former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s cabinet from August 2017 to May 2018.

He was elected Member of National Assembly (MNA) on PML-N ticket in for the first time in 2008 and then later in 2013.

It merits mention that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has moved a summary to President Arif Alvi advising him removal of Punjab Governor Omar Sarfaraz Cheema.

Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi had instructed Punjab Governor Omar Sarfaraz Cheema to continue to hold the office till the decision on a summary for his removal was taken.