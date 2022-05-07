News Desk

PML-N’s Baligh Ur Rehman picked for Punjab Governor slot

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Baligh Ur Rehman has been picked for Punjab Governor slot.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has sent a summary to President seeking appointment of Baligh Ur Rehman as Governor Punjab.

Baligh Ur Rehman has also served as Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training in former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s cabinet from August 2017 to May 2018.

He was elected Member of National Assembly (MNA) on PML-N ticket in for the first time in 2008 and then later in 2013.

It merits mention that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has moved a summary to President Arif Alvi advising him removal of Punjab Governor Omar Sarfaraz Cheema.

Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi had instructed Punjab Governor Omar Sarfaraz Cheema to continue to hold the office till the decision on a summary for his removal was taken.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

PPP announces to hold rally in Karachi on May 15

Karachi

Aamir Liaquat’s third wife Dania files for divorce, demands ‘Haq Mehar’

Lahore

Chairman WAPDA resigns citing ‘personal reasons’

Lahore

Punjab power sharing: PPP withdraws demand of Punjab governorship

Islamabad

True face of PML-N exposed: Sheikh Rashid

Islamabad

PM Shehbaz, Finance Minister discuss measures for relief to people

Islamabad

Miftah for measures to immediately reduce load-shedding

Karachi

Father pleads SHC to issue order for recovery of Dua Zehra

Islamabad

Water level at Indus River drops to alarming level

Islamabad

First consignment of relief goods for flood affected people reaches Afghanistan

1 of 8,135

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More