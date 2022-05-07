News Desk

PPP announces to hold rally in Karachi on May 15

Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) has announced a rally in Karachi on May 15. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address the gathering.

Provincial Labor Minister Saeed Ghani told a press conference in the Sindh Assembly that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had led the movement to overthrow Imran Khan’s incompetent government and we will hold a meeting in Karachi on May 15 but no venue has been decided yet.

The provincial minister said that some actors and journalists were also invited to Imran Khan s press conference. He said that Bilawal Bhutto started a long march from February 27 and said that elections should be held.

