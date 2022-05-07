PTI govt has destroyed ecomony in three years: Naveed Qamar

HYDERABAD – Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar on Friday said that the previous government had damaged the country’s economy in three years and exports were reduced to zero but now the situation was improving on fast track.

Addressing the meet-the-press here at a local press club, Syed Naveed Qamar said that after the fall of PTI’s government, the people breathed a sigh of relief as the prior government had violated the constitution and law. He said that it was unconstitutional for the Governor of Punjab to write a letter to the Army Chief.

When asked about the possible arrest of Imran Khan, Syed Naveed Qamar responded that it was a matter of law and not of the government, and added that PTI should fulfill its duty by marching to Islamabad within the ambit of law. Naveed further warned of legal action in case anyone breaks the law during the march. “The issue is not electronic voting or internet voting, but holding transparent elections is the real problem”, Naveed Qamar voiced, adding that country was standing at a crossroads from where we could not move back, therefore moving forward was only option.

In response to a question, he remarked that the previous government had destroyed the economy and now the export had reached to 20 billion dollars. Rejecting the impression of any external conspiracy in the change of government, the Federal Minister alleged that the former Prime Minister was carrying a fake letter.

Qamar stated that the present government will complete its term and the next elections will be held in 2023. The Deputy Commissioner Yasir Bhatti and SSP Abdullah Memon, Mir Kazim Talpur and other officers were also present on the occasion.

