Punjab governor to be removed after six days, says Rana Sana

ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said Friday that Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema would be removed after six days, adding he violated the law by not administering the oath to the chief minister-elect Hamza Shehbaz.

The interior minister stated that the President of Pakistan could send the prime minister’s summary back with approval or objection within 14 days. “But if the prime minister sends again a summary of the same kind, the president is bound to approve it,” he maintained.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that the government has decided to launch a crackdown against the elements maligning the people through immoral videos.

In a statement on Friday, he said those spreading unethical material on social media will be arrested. Rana Sanaullah said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed not to tolerate such material. He said social media will not be allowed to be used for mudslinging on others. He said such incidents will be curbed wherein the material is used for blackmailing.

The minister further said those involved in criminal activities will be dealt with an iron hand. “Instructions have been issued to the FIA and related agencies in this regard,” mentioned Sanauallah, adding that the government will wipe out those who spread this kind of filth.

Just two days ago, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan had accused his political opponents of engaging in fifth-generation warfare against him during an exclusive interview with actor Shaan Shahid on a private news channel. During his interview on Wednesday, the former premier had claimed that the ruling coalition of PML-N and PPP have hired companies to produce “fake videos” to tarnish his reputation.