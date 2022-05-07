News Desk

Punjab power sharing: PPP withdraws demand of Punjab governorship

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have inched closer to finalizing the power sharing formula as the latter has withdrawn from demand of Punjab governorship.

During a meeting between leadership of both parties, PPP demanded three provincial ministries, two slot of special assistants to chief minister and two parliamentary secretaries.

PPP has also demanded appointments at important positions in organizations and corporations.

CM Punjab has assured his full support to the visiting delegation and said that both parties have to work together for the development of the province.

The PPP members who are likely to made part of the provincial cabinet include Hassan Murtaza, Haider Gillani, Syed Usman, Mumtaz Ali, Shahzad Chema and others.

