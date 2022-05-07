Riaz Pirzada directs to ensure compliance of job quota for persons with disabilities

Federal Minister for Human Rights Riaz Hussain Pirzada has directed to ensure the compliance of job quota for persons with disabilities.

In a statement in Islamabad on Saturday, the Minister said in this regard an official correspondence has been sent to 29 federal ministries and divisions.

He said Ministry of Human Rights will take all possible steps for the rehabilitation of PWDs to ensure them a dignified place in society.