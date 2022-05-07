News Desk

Shishper glacier outburst: Main bridge connecting Pak-China gets washed away

The main bridge connecting Pakistan and China on Saturday got washed away due to the outburst of Shishper glacier.

As per details, outburst in Shishper glacier due to the extreme heat conditions has destroyed the cultivated lands and houses on both sides of the canal. The Karakoram Highway was also severely damaged, and the main bridge connecting Pakistan and China got washed away, leaving hundreds of tourists stranded on both sides of the Karakoram Highway.

The historic bridge of Pak-China corridor which was an important part of connecting Karakoram Highway to Hunza, for which crores of rupees had also been spent for its safekeeping, could not be saved.

It was further revealed that the Karakoram Highway around Shisper Glacier has also been washed away due to erosion. The district administration and Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management have declared an emergency around the drain and evacuated the families in time.

Meanwhile, the district administration has directed tourists and local transport to use Nagar Highway as an alternative.

According to the administration, shelter and food are being provided to the affected families on an emergency basis and the National Highway Authority (NHA) is being contacted for temporary rehabilitation of Karakoram Highway.

Construction of temporary bridge to restore Karakoram Highway will be ensured as soon as possible, said administration.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Those involved in scurrilous attacks against institutions will have to be answerable: Hamza Shehbaz

National

Imran Khan inciting public against state institutions: Marriyum Aurangzeb

National

KP CM grieved over loss of precious lives in road mishaps in various districts

National

NA passes resolution condemning campaign against state institutions

National

Will answer to allegations of contempt of institutions in Jhelum rally: Imran Khan

National

Masjid-e-Nabawi incident: Court grants bail to MNA Rashid Shafique

National

PM urges to take notice of PTI chief’s speech

National

Government decides on massive reshuffle of bureaucrats across Punjab

National

PM Shehbaz decides to make amendments in NAB rules

Business

PKR loses over one rupee against USD in intraday trade

1 of 8,126

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More