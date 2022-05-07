Shishper glacier outburst: Main bridge connecting Pak-China gets washed away

The main bridge connecting Pakistan and China on Saturday got washed away due to the outburst of Shishper glacier.

As per details, outburst in Shishper glacier due to the extreme heat conditions has destroyed the cultivated lands and houses on both sides of the canal. The Karakoram Highway was also severely damaged, and the main bridge connecting Pakistan and China got washed away, leaving hundreds of tourists stranded on both sides of the Karakoram Highway.

The historic bridge of Pak-China corridor which was an important part of connecting Karakoram Highway to Hunza, for which crores of rupees had also been spent for its safekeeping, could not be saved.

It was further revealed that the Karakoram Highway around Shisper Glacier has also been washed away due to erosion. The district administration and Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management have declared an emergency around the drain and evacuated the families in time.

Meanwhile, the district administration has directed tourists and local transport to use Nagar Highway as an alternative.

According to the administration, shelter and food are being provided to the affected families on an emergency basis and the National Highway Authority (NHA) is being contacted for temporary rehabilitation of Karakoram Highway.

Construction of temporary bridge to restore Karakoram Highway will be ensured as soon as possible, said administration.