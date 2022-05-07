Our Staff Reporter

SHO killed in Karachi road accident

KARACHI – A station House Officer (SHO) was killed  when his bike was hit by a speeding car in Sohrab Goth of Karachi on Friday. According to police, Syed Athar Ali, an additional SHO of FB Industrial Area, Karachi, was on his way to work when the accident took place in Sohrab Goth of the city. His body was shifted to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities. The police have started an investigating into the incident. A mourning atmosphere prevailed in the house of the deceased.

