True face of PML-N exposed: Sheikh Rashid

Former Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Saturday said that true face of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has been exposed.

Sheikh Rashid, in a statement, said that the incumbent government is registering fake cases; however, he added no matter how many cases are filed against him, he will not seek revenge when they are back in power.

The former minister reiterated that country is heading towards a dangerous situation and demanded a date for early elections in the country.

Earlier in the day, Interior Minister said that if his predecessor Sheikh Rashid does not retracts his statement about PTI long march taking a bloody turn, he will not be allowed to even leave his house.

Talking a jibe at Sheikh Rashid, the PML-N leader also said that on the one hand, former interior ministers says that he is not afraid of jail but on the other hand, he is rushing to get bail from court.

The minister further said that Sheikh Rashid should set himself on fire instead of urging poor people to burn themselves.

