Staff Reporter

Two drug suppliers held

KARACHI- The police arrested two drug suppliers, recovered narcotics, cash and mobile phones during a raid here in the metropolis on Friday. According to details, the police on a tip-off regarding presence of wanted drug pushers, conducted raid in Landhi police station jurisdiction in Karachi. During raid, two drug suppliers including Yousaf alias Lado s/o Nadir Hussain and Abdul Hameed alias Faroun was apprehended with narcotics, cash and mobile phones. The detainees were wanted by various police stations in various drugs smuggling incidents and police after registering cases against them started investigations.

 

